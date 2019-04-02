The Get Up Kids – “The Problem Is Me” Video

The Get Up Kids are releasing their first new full-length in eight years, Problems, in May, after their big comeback last year. Last month, they shared “Satellite” from it, and today the golden era emo group are putting out the album’s single single, “The Problem Is Me.”

“The song is about a friend’s second divorce and about taking responsibility in a relationship. For me, the song is about self care. Acknowledging personal faults and trying to work on them,” Matt Pryor said about the song in a press statement. The track’s punchy and precise, a wave of keys and stumbling momentum.

It comes attached to a video directed by Shawn Brackbill that sees him taking up a Super 8 to capture some dance moves. “The song is upbeat and fast-paced so we wanted to make a video that matches its energy,” Brackbill explains. “I have been working with The New York Times on some dance pieces and wanted to incorporate that into my video work here. We showcased several different genres, performed by some very talented dancers who are all friends of my daughter’s ballet teacher.”

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/07 Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle #

05/08 Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Dynamo #

05/09 Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa #

05/10 Leipzig, Germany @ Conne Island #

05/11 Munich, Germany @ Backstage #

05/13 Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv #

05/14 Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali #

05/16 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz #

05/18 Madrid, Spain @ Independance Club #

05/20 Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie #

05/21 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof #

05/22 Berlin, Germany @ SO36 #

05/23 Cologne, Germany @ Luxor #

05/25 Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival North

05/26 Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival South

07/10 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi $

07/11 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom $

07/12 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn $

07/13 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl $

07/14 Gainesville, FL @ High Dive $

07/16 Miami, FL @ The Ground $

07/17 Orlando, FL @ The Abbey $

07/19 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern $

07/20 Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle $

07/21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle $

07/23 Richmond, VA @ Broadberry $

07/24 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar $

07/25 New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom $

07/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg $

07/27 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents $

# w/ Muncie Girls

$ w/ Great Grandpa

Problems is out 5/10 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.