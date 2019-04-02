Blood Orange – “Hope” Video (Feat. Diddy, Empress Of, Tyler, The Creator, & More)

Blood Orange has released a self-directed, Apple Music-exclusive new video for “Hope” from his 2018 fourth studio album, Negro Swan. The Elara Pictures-produced, 35mm-shot video features Dev Hynes and a wealth of other artists including Diddy, Empress Of, Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Tei Shi, Alton Mason, and Dominique. Ten interwoven scenes are featured along with choreography by Emma Portner.

“Hope” is the sixth music video to sprout from the tracklisting of Negro Swan, the others being “Saint,” “Chewing Gum,” “Charcoal Baby,” “Jewelry” and “Dagenham Dream.”

Watch the video for “Hope” via Apple Music here.

Blood Orange will also be going on tour this spring with Florence + the Machine and Christine And The Queens, in addition to festival dates at Coachella and Governor’s Ball. Check the dates below.

TOUR DATES

04/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival

04/18 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl %

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island #

05/24 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre #

05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #

05/29 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Centre #

05/31 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Music Festival

06/03 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavillion #

07/12 – Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival

07/13 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park #

08/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

08/07 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

% with Christine and the Queens

# with Florence + The Machine

Negro Swan is out now via Domino.