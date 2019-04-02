Blood Orange – “Hope” Video (Feat. Diddy, Empress Of, Tyler, The Creator, & More)

Blood Orange has released a self-directed, Apple Music-exclusive new video for “Hope” from his 2018 fourth studio album, Negro Swan. The Elara Pictures-produced, 35mm-shot video features Dev Hynes and a wealth of other artists including Diddy, Empress Of, Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Tei Shi, Alton Mason, and Dominique. Ten interwoven scenes are featured along with choreography by Emma Portner.
“Hope” is the sixth music video to sprout from the tracklisting of Negro Swan, the others being “Saint,” “Chewing Gum,” “Charcoal Baby,” “Jewelry” and “Dagenham Dream.”
Watch the video for “Hope” via Apple Music here.
Blood Orange will also be going on tour this spring with Florence + the Machine and Christine And The Queens, in addition to festival dates at Coachella and Governor’s Ball. Check the dates below.
TOUR DATES
04/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival
04/18 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl %
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival
05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island #
05/24 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre #
05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #
05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #
05/29 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Centre #
05/31 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Music Festival
06/03 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavillion #
07/12 – Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival
07/13 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park #
08/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
08/07 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
% with Christine and the Queens
# with Florence + The Machine
Negro Swan is out now via Domino.