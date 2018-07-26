Blood Orange – “Jewelry” Video

Just this morning, Dev Hynes shared “Charcoal Baby,” the first track we’ve heard from Blood Orange’s upcoming new album Negro Swan. The album’s due out in August, but he’s not wasting any time: Hynes has already shared another new song from the album, “Jewelry,” alongside another music video.

This one was directed by Hynes himself, and it starts with another monologue as activist Janet Mock walks down a New York City street. It transitions into a mass of shirtless bodies jumping around joyously in a park, and then shifts once again to an angel hanging out of a cruising white car. The song itself goes through just as many transitions.

Watch and listen below.

Negro Swan is out 8/24 via Domino.