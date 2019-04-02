The Killers have become Jimmy Kimmel Live! regulars, appearing on the late-night show once every couple of years, even going as far as to team up with him on a Christmas track one year. Their last appearance was back in 2017, in support of their most recent album Wonderful Wonderful.

Last night, they performed at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas for Kimmel’s live concert series, and they played their new-ish single “Land Of The Free” live for the first time. Brandon Flowers and co. were backed by choir members from the high schools that both Flowers and Kimmel attended.

They also covered James Taylor’s “Carolina In My Mind,” which they had only done live once before in 2013. The Kimmel staff uploaded those two performances alongside the band doing Hot Fuss’ “All These Things That I’ve Done.”

In a new interview with NME, Flowers said that they’re still working on their next album, saying they’ve been on a one-song-a-week pace. “We’ve been in Utah doing it,” he continued. “That’s where I fell in love with music for the first time; so it’s interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation. Some of that stuff is starting to resurface and a lot of that had to do with synthesiser music. It’s always been part of our DNA but it’s definitely creeping up.”

Check out the performances from Kimmel below.