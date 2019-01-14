The Killers – “Land Of The Free”

The Killers have released a new song called “Land Of The Free.” It’s the band’s first music since 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful. It’s just a one-off, though the band has plans to go into the studio later this year for a new album in 2020.

The track was debuted on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, where Brandon Flowers said it was inspired by the events of recent years:

I think it’s a very important time right now. And ‘enough was enough’ is basically where it comes from. It started in my mind around when Sandy Hook happened, and as a father how that affected me. And then it just started stacking up — things like Eric Garner and Trayvon Martin, things like what’s happening at the wall. This stuff didn’t seem to be in harmony with the values that I believe my country was founded on. I would start the song and then I would put it away and I’d say, ‘I’m not the guy to do this,’ or I’d feel inadequate, waiting, somebody’s going to write this song. Then it just piled up … Las Vegas, Orlando, Parkland, and it just kept coming and I was just like, I have to get this out.

The song comes with a music video that was directed by Spike Lee around the US/Mexico border. Watch and listen to it below.

Flowers also shared a longer note to the band’s Twitter account talking about the song:

“Land Of The Free” is out now.