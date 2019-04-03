Broken Social Scene – “Big Couches”

Next week, Broken Social Scene are following up this year’s Let’s Try The After – Vol. 1 EP with another EP titled, you guessed it, Let’s Try The After – Vol. 2. We’ve already heard one single from it, the warm, old-school “Can’t Find My Heart.” And today they’ve shared a second — the gooily melodic, lightly Auto-Tuned “Big Couches” — as the 33rd installment of the current Adult Swim Singles program. Listen to it below.

Let’s Try The After – Vol. 2 is out 4/12 on Arts & Crafts. Both volumes of Let’s Try The After will be packaged together as a combined release for Record Store Day on 4/13.