It would seem that Broken Social Scene are fully, entirely back. Two years ago, the Canadian guitar army broke a seven-year silence with the release of their Hug Of Thunder album. Last week, they showed up on The Strombo Show, debuting a couple of new songs and, in an inspired touch, covering “Total Eclipse Of The Heart.” And today, they’ve announced that they’ve got a new EP coming next month. Judging by its title, it won’t be the last we hear of them.

Next month, BSS will release the five-song EP Let’s Try The After – Vol. 1. (That title would seem to imply that there’s at least one more volume in the works.) It’s coming next month, and it’ll feature “Can’t Find My Heart” and “1972,” the two songs that the band played on The Strombo Show, but it won’t feature “Old Dead Young,” the one-off track that the band shared last year.

Today, the band has shared the last song on the EP. It’s called “All I Want,” and it is not a Toad The Wet Sprocket cover. Instead, it’s a slow-blooming, synth-laced, bittersweet tune with a lead vocal from Andrew Whiteman, the BSS member who also fronts Apostle Of Hustle. Below, check out the new song, the EP’s tracklist, and the details of the Los Angeles and Montreal shows that the band has coming up.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Sweet Sea”

02 “Remember Me Young”

03 “Boyfriends”

04 “1972”

05 “All I Want”

TOUR DATES:

5/21-22 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

6/05-06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Let’s Try The After – Vol. 1 is out 2/15 on Arts & Crafts.