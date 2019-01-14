Watch Broken Social Scene Debut 2 New Songs, Cover “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” On The Strombo Show

Broken Social Scene recently played an eventful set for Canadian radio host George Stroumboulopoulos’ The Strombo Show, and full footage is online now. Performing in the House Of Strombo — which appears to be Stroumboulopoulos’ actual house — the Canadian indie rock collective debuted two new songs, covered Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse Of The Heart,” and played some old favorites with help from old friends.

After a rousing “Cause = Time” to kick things off, BSS played two new ones for the first time, “Can’t Find My Heart” and “1972.” The band then welcomed sometimes-member Jason Collett onstage to perform his song “I’ll Bring The Sun,” and then current member Ariel Engle sung “TBT” from her solo project La Force. But wait! There’s more! At that point, Leslie Feist appeared to sing the timeless BSS power ballad “Lover’s Spit.” I gotta say; even Feist’s soundchecks are gorgeous. It all wrapped up with “Ibi Dreams Of Pavement (A Better Day),” during which the “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” cover broke out.

Like I said: eventful! Here are the timestamps as provided by The Strombo Show:

0:20 “Cause = Time”

7:41 “Can’t Find My Heart” (Premiere)

12:44 “1972” (Premiere)

18:28 “I’ll Bring The Sun” (Jason Collett Cover)

22:24 “TBT” (La Force Cover)

28:38 “Lover’s Spit” (with Feist)

39:18 “Ibi Dreams Of Pavement”

Watch it all play out below.

Broken Social Scene released Hug Of Thunder, their first album in seven years, in 2017. Could a new one be on the way much sooner?