Anderson .Paak – “Make It Better” (Feat. Smokey Robinson) Video

After appearing on several songs on Dr. Dre’s Compton, Anderson .Paak broke out in a big way in 2016 with his own great album Malibu and the Knxwledge collaboration Yes Lawd! Back in November, nearly three years later, he finally followed them up with the slightly underwhelming new album Oxnard. But fortunately, we won’t have to wait another three years for more.

Following Venice, Malibu, and Oxnard, Anderson .Paak is heading to Ventura. The 11-track album is set to feature guest spots from André 3000, Lalah Hathaway, Jazmine Sullivan, Sonyae Elise, Brandy, and the late Nate Dogg. We’ve already heard one song, the jazzy, funky “King James.” And now we’re getting another.

“Make It Better” is a smooth plea to make a romance work. The song features Smokey Robinson, and it comes along with a video from director Andy Hines that documents the highs and lows of a relationship and ends on a hopeful note. Watch and listen below.

Ventura is out 4/12.