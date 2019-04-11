Last month, Artist To Watch SASAMI released her self-titled debut. The Los Angeles-based musician has released a couple good videos for this album cycle so far, for “Jealousy,” “Not The Time,” and “Free,” and today she’s putting out another one, this time for “Morning Comes.” It’s a fun one, taking the form of a YouTube cooking tutorial for kimchi, given by Sasami Ashworth’s grandmother Halmoni. It’s brightly-colored and seems like a pretty good recipe!
Here’s what Ashworth had to say about the video, which she co-directed alongside Eric Notarnicola:
‘Morning Comes’ is the first song with lyrics I ever wrote and recorded. I wrote it at the beginning of a year’s cycle of sentiments and emotional convictions. It marked a (fleeting) chapter of independence, confidence, and feeling in control. This was soon followed by many lapses in said control and emotional strength (hence every other song on the album lol). It seemed fitting to make a music video featuring the most stable and strong person I know – my grandmother (Halmoni). She is a boss ass bitch and makes truly the most epic kimchi on planet earth. Watch the video for yourself and visit her shop in LA if you really want to know the TRUTH.
Watch below.
TOUR DATES:
04/11 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
04/12 Seattle, WA @ Barboza
04/13 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
04/15 Boise, ID @ Neurolux
04/17 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
04/18 Omaha, NE @ Reverb
04/19 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
04/20 St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall
04/21 Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo (Back Room)
04/23 Chicago, IL @ Schubas
04/24 Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room
04/25 Toronto, ON @ Baby G
04/26 Montreal, QC @ Quai Des Brumes
04/27 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
04/29 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
04/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (SOLD OUT)
05/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
05/03 Washington, DC @ DC9
05/04 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
05/05 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café
05/06 Nashville, TN @ The Basement
05/08 Dallas, TX @ Three Links
05/09 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
05/12 Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM
06/05 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda ^
07/17 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *
07/18 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
07/24 Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s *
07/25 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *
08/29 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
08/29-09/01 Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road
08/29-09/01 Stradbelly, IRL @ Electric Picnic
09/03 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint
09/04 Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)
09/05 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach
09/06 Lancaster, UK @ Lancaster Library
09/07 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
09/09 Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
09/10 Paris, FR @ Supersonic
09/11 Cologne, DE @ Burmann & Songs
09/13 Munich, DE @ Import Export
09/14 Vienna, AT @ Das Wek
09/16 Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese
09/17 Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
09/19 Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival
09/20 Mijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
09/21 Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
09/24 London, UK @ The Moth Club
^ w/ Broken Social Scene
* w/ Snail Mail
SASAMI is out now via Domino.