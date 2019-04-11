Last month, Artist To Watch SASAMI released her self-titled debut. The Los Angeles-based musician has released a couple good videos for this album cycle so far, for “Jealousy,” “Not The Time,” and “Free,” and today she’s putting out another one, this time for “Morning Comes.” It’s a fun one, taking the form of a YouTube cooking tutorial for kimchi, given by Sasami Ashworth’s grandmother Halmoni. It’s brightly-colored and seems like a pretty good recipe!

Here’s what Ashworth had to say about the video, which she co-directed alongside Eric Notarnicola:

‘Morning Comes’ is the first song with lyrics I ever wrote and recorded. I wrote it at the beginning of a year’s cycle of sentiments and emotional convictions. It marked a (fleeting) chapter of independence, confidence, and feeling in control. This was soon followed by many lapses in said control and emotional strength (hence every other song on the album lol). It seemed fitting to make a music video featuring the most stable and strong person I know – my grandmother (Halmoni). She is a boss ass bitch and makes truly the most epic kimchi on planet earth. Watch the video for yourself and visit her shop in LA if you really want to know the TRUTH.

Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

04/11 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

04/12 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

04/13 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

04/15 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

04/17 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

04/18 Omaha, NE @ Reverb

04/19 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

04/20 St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall

04/21 Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo (Back Room)

04/23 Chicago, IL @ Schubas

04/24 Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room

04/25 Toronto, ON @ Baby G

04/26 Montreal, QC @ Quai Des Brumes

04/27 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/29 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

04/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (SOLD OUT)

05/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

05/03 Washington, DC @ DC9

05/04 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

05/05 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café

05/06 Nashville, TN @ The Basement

05/08 Dallas, TX @ Three Links

05/09 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

05/12 Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM

06/05 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda ^

07/17 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

07/18 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

07/24 Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s *

07/25 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

08/29 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

08/29-09/01 Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road

08/29-09/01 Stradbelly, IRL @ Electric Picnic

09/03 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

09/04 Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)

09/05 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach

09/06 Lancaster, UK @ Lancaster Library

09/07 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

09/09 Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

09/10 Paris, FR @ Supersonic

09/11 Cologne, DE @ Burmann & Songs

09/13 Munich, DE @ Import Export

09/14 Vienna, AT @ Das Wek

09/16 Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

09/17 Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

09/19 Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/20 Mijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

09/21 Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

09/24 London, UK @ The Moth Club

^ w/ Broken Social Scene

* w/ Snail Mail

SASAMI is out now via Domino.