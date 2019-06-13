Julien Baker – “Red Door” & “Conversation Piece”

One of the most delightful aspects of this year’s Record Store Day release slate was the promise of new Julien Baker recordings. Since she leveled up with 2017’s Turn Out The Lights, Baker has not bequeathed us with any new solo tunes, though she was of course 1/3 of the braintrust behind last year’s instant-classic boygenius EP. Even though “Stay Down” would be a sublime addition to her transcendent live show, it’s unclear whether those boygenius tracks will be performed outside the group setting, so she’s about due to infuse the setlist with something fresh.

“Red Door,” the A-side from Baker’s Record Store Day 7″, does not exactly qualify; she’s been performing it live for a few years now, and a demo has been readily accessible for anyone who cares to look. Still, it’s nice to have a proper recording of the song, which finds her flexing some technical prowess amidst the usual emotive onslaught.

The one truly new contribution to this single is “Conversation Piece,” which I hope you will discuss in the comments after listening. It’s only right! Two months after releasing the new songs on vinyl, Baker has shared them digitally today. Dig into them below, where you can also find tour dates, including some with Bon Iver and others with Baker’s boygenius bandmate Lucy Dacus. Good luck holding yourself together.

TOUR DATES:

06/19 – Chicago, IL @ House of Vans

06/22 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Music Festival

06/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Theater *

07/04 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

07/05 – Darmstadt, Germany @ Oetinger Villa

07/07 – Montreux, Switzerland @ Auditorium Stravinski *

07/30 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits TV Taping ^

07/31 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater ^

08/07 – Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival

08/08 – 8/10 – Rees, Germany @ Haldern Pop Festival

08/08 – 8/10 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Stay Out West

08/12 – Münster, Germany @ Lwl Museum Für Kunst Und Kultur

08/13 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Congés Annulés

08/15 – Paredes de Coura, Portugal @ Vodafone Paredes de Coura

* denotes w/ Bon Iver

^ denotes w/ Lucy Dacus