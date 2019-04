Today is Record Store Day, and Morrissey is celebrating. The former Smiths frontman, current cantankerous old man, and future Broadway star has released a new exclusive 7″. The A-side is “Lover-To-Be,” one of the bonus tracks from the recent deluxe edition of his 2017 album Low In High School, and the B-side is a previously unreleased song called “I Thought You Were Dead.” Listen to it below.