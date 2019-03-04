Morrissey Announces Broadway Residency

They say the neon lights are bright on Broadway. They say there’s always magic in the air. But when you’re walking down the street, and you’ve been making incendiary statements about people who eat meat, the glitter rubs right off and you’re nowhere. But they get wrong, Morrissey knows they are! Because he can pick at this here ideological scar! And he won’t quit till he’s a star on Broadway!

A few years ago, Morrissey was one of the most beloved singers and songwriters in the history of left-of-center rock music. But he’s been making unhinged and discomfiting right-wing statements for a while now, and he’s alienated much of his fanbase. So now he’s going to a place where they love unhinged right-wing ideologues. He’s just announced his first Broadway residency.

This spring, Morrissey will release his new covers album California Sun, which will feature contributions from people like Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste. And May is also when Morrissey will play a seven-night stand at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theater, which opened in 1910 and which has hosted performances of Ziegfeld Follies, No, No, Nanette, The Sound Of Music, Hello, Dolly!, The Wiz, and, most recently Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Morrissey’s residency begins 5/2 and runs to 5/11. I wonder how many of those shows he’ll actually play!