Stream Scrap Brain’s A Journey Into Madness Album

The London band Scrap Brain have an unhinged, noise-damaged take on punk rock. It’s like one band combined the fastest, sludgiest early-’80s hardcore with the most oblique, damaged early-’80s postpunk, except with lyrics about what it’s like to be mentally ill and queer in the late ’10s. Last year, the band released a furious, impressive EP called Unhappy Hardcore. And now they’re following it up with their full-length debut A Journey Into Madness. It’s a wild ride of an album, a vengeful ripshit self-interrogation. Fucked Up Jonah Falco — now also a member of the London hardcore band Game, who just released a great debut album of their own — mixed and recorded the LP. You can stream it below.

<a href="http://thrillingliving.bandcamp.com/album/a-journey-into-madness" target="_blank">A Journey Into Madness by Scrap Brain</a>

A Journey Into Madness is out 5/3 on Thrilling Living/Drunken Sailor.