Beck – “Saw Lightning”

Beck has released a new song, “Saw Lightning,” that will appear on an upcoming new album called Hyperspace that’s out “at an as yet undetermined point in the space time continuum,” according to a press release. Hyperspace will be the follow-up to 2017’s Colors, which won the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.

“Saw Lightning” was co-written and co-produced by Beck and Pharrell Williams, who plays drums and keyboards and provides some additional backing vocals.

Though it’s the first single from Hyperspace, Beck has released two other new tracks this year: “Tarantula,” a Colourbox cover that was part of the Roma soundtrack, and “Super Cool,” which featured Robyn and the Lonely Island and was featured on The Lego Movie 2 soundtrack.

Listen below.

“Saw Lightning” is out now via Capitol.