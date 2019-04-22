Tame Impala Expand North American Headline Tour

When I say Tame Impala season is really and truly approaching, I mean they seem like they’re about to release the album Kevin Parker was going on about last year — their first since 2015’s Currents — what with an SNL gig and the release of two new singles and all. But Tame Impala season could also just be synonymous with summer festival season, as the Aussie psych heroes have remained a mainstay of that scene throughout the entire interim between projects. We’ve now reached the point, though, where even Tame Impala headline shows might give you that overwhelming festival vibe. Along with rising to headliner status at top-tier events like Coachella, they’ve leveled up to arenas for their own gigs.
We already knew the band would be playing a significant number of fests around the world this year with some headline dates peppered in between. Today the band fleshed out that headline schedule a bit, adding shows in Toronto, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. They’ve also added two more festivals to their itinerary, one in Detroit at Mo Pop and one over on the other side of the world at Oya Fest in Oslo.
Check out the newly updated tour schedule below, and then speculate on when Tame Impala LP4 might materialize. If I had to guess, I’d put it in early May to coincide with the beginning of this run.
TOUR DATES:
05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
05/03 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater
05/07 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater
05/11 – Guadalajara, MEXICO @ Corona Capital Festival
05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
05/31 – Barcelona, SPAIN @ Primavera Festival
06/01 – Paris, FRANCE @ We Love Green
06/05 – Gotenberg, SWEDEN @ Garden
06/06 – Aarhus, DENMARK @ NorthSide
06/08 – London, UK @ 02 Arena
06/21 – Sheebel, GERMANY @ Hurricane Festival
06/22 – Neuhausen ob eck, GERMANY @ Southside Festival
06/24 – Blackpool, UK @ Empress Ballroom
06/26 – Dublin, IRELAND @ 3Arena
06/26 – Pilton, ENGLAND @ Glastonbury
07/19-21 – Wooyung – AUSTRALIA @ Splendour In The Grass
07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/27 & 28 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop
07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
08/01-04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/08 – Oslo, NORWAY @ Oya Fest
08/09 – Helsinki, FINLAND @ Flow Festival
08/13 – Berlin, GERMANY @ Parkbühne Wuhlheide
08/14 – Hasselt, BELGIUM @ Pukkelpop
08/15 – Rennes, FRANCE @ La Route Du Rock
08/16 – Walibi Holland, NETHERLANDS @ Lowlands Festival
08/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
08/24 – Washington DC @ The Anthem