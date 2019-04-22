Tame Impala Expand North American Headline Tour

When I say Tame Impala season is really and truly approaching, I mean they seem like they’re about to release the album Kevin Parker was going on about last year — their first since 2015’s Currents — what with an SNL gig and the release of two new singles and all. But Tame Impala season could also just be synonymous with summer festival season, as the Aussie psych heroes have remained a mainstay of that scene throughout the entire interim between projects. We’ve now reached the point, though, where even Tame Impala headline shows might give you that overwhelming festival vibe. Along with rising to headliner status at top-tier events like Coachella, they’ve leveled up to arenas for their own gigs.

We already knew the band would be playing a significant number of fests around the world this year with some headline dates peppered in between. Today the band fleshed out that headline schedule a bit, adding shows in Toronto, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. They’ve also added two more festivals to their itinerary, one in Detroit at Mo Pop and one over on the other side of the world at Oya Fest in Oslo.

Check out the newly updated tour schedule below, and then speculate on when Tame Impala LP4 might materialize. If I had to guess, I’d put it in early May to coincide with the beginning of this run.

TOUR DATES:

05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

05/03 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

05/07 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

05/11 – Guadalajara, MEXICO @ Corona Capital Festival

05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

05/31 – Barcelona, SPAIN @ Primavera Festival

06/01 – Paris, FRANCE @ We Love Green

06/05 – Gotenberg, SWEDEN @ Garden

06/06 – Aarhus, DENMARK @ NorthSide

06/08 – London, UK @ 02 Arena

06/21 – Sheebel, GERMANY @ Hurricane Festival

06/22 – Neuhausen ob eck, GERMANY @ Southside Festival

06/24 – Blackpool, UK @ Empress Ballroom

06/26 – Dublin, IRELAND @ 3Arena

06/26 – Pilton, ENGLAND @ Glastonbury

07/19-21 – Wooyung – AUSTRALIA @ Splendour In The Grass

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/27 & 28 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop

07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

08/01-04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/08 – Oslo, NORWAY @ Oya Fest

08/09 – Helsinki, FINLAND @ Flow Festival

08/13 – Berlin, GERMANY @ Parkbühne Wuhlheide

08/14 – Hasselt, BELGIUM @ Pukkelpop

08/15 – Rennes, FRANCE @ La Route Du Rock

08/16 – Walibi Holland, NETHERLANDS @ Lowlands Festival

08/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

08/24 – Washington DC @ The Anthem