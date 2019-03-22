Tame Impala – “Patience”

Prepare to bask in Kevin Parker’s disco dreamscape. Tame Impala have released “Patience,” their first new song since 2015’s masterful pop move Currents. It finds him plunging even further into the synthetic psychedelic realm he explored on that album. “Patience,” which is perhaps a nod to the four-year wait for new music, is a beat-driven, atmospheric soft-rocker that sounds more like easing back into action than a grand epic a la “Let It Happen.”

Presumably Tame Impala will perform “Patience” on Saturday Night Live next weekend and at Coachella next month. Will we hear more new music before then? At the very least it seems likely that a second new track will materialize for SNL, but let’s cross our fingers for a full album drop before they arrive in the desert.

Hear “Patience” below, where you can also find Tame Impala’s upcoming live dates. Mostly they’re playing festivals, which makes sense given that they’ve become the reigning live band in the major festival ecosystem.

TOUR DATES:

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

05/03 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/06 – St. Augustine Amphitheater – St. Augustine, FL

05/07 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

05/11 – Guadalajara, MEXICO @ Corona Capital Festival

05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

05/31 – Barcelona, SPAIN @ Primavera Festival

06/01 – Paris, FRANCE @ We Love Green

06/05 – Gotenberg, SWEDEN @ Garden

06/06 – Aarhus, DENMARK @ NorthSide

06/21 – Sheebel, GERMANY @ Hurricane Festival

06/22 – Neuhausen ob eck, GERMANY @ Southside Festival

06/26 – Pilton, UK @ Glasonbury

08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/09 – Helsinki, FINLAND @ Flow Festival

08/14 – Hasselt, BELGIUM @ Pukkelpop

08/15 – Rennes, FRANCE @ La Route Du Rock

08/16 – Walibi Holland, NETHERLANDS @ Lowlands Festival