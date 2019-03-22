Tame Impala – “Patience”

Prepare to bask in Kevin Parker’s disco dreamscape. Tame Impala have released “Patience,” their first new song since 2015’s masterful pop move Currents. It finds him plunging even further into the synthetic psychedelic realm he explored on that album. “Patience,” which is perhaps a nod to the four-year wait for new music, is a beat-driven, atmospheric soft-rocker that sounds more like easing back into action than a grand epic a la “Let It Happen.”
Presumably Tame Impala will perform “Patience” on Saturday Night Live next weekend and at Coachella next month. Will we hear more new music before then? At the very least it seems likely that a second new track will materialize for SNL, but let’s cross our fingers for a full album drop before they arrive in the desert.
Hear “Patience” below, where you can also find Tame Impala’s upcoming live dates. Mostly they’re playing festivals, which makes sense given that they’ve become the reigning live band in the major festival ecosystem.
TOUR DATES:
04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
05/03 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/06 – St. Augustine Amphitheater – St. Augustine, FL
05/07 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater
05/11 – Guadalajara, MEXICO @ Corona Capital Festival
05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
05/31 – Barcelona, SPAIN @ Primavera Festival
06/01 – Paris, FRANCE @ We Love Green
06/05 – Gotenberg, SWEDEN @ Garden
06/06 – Aarhus, DENMARK @ NorthSide
06/21 – Sheebel, GERMANY @ Hurricane Festival
06/22 – Neuhausen ob eck, GERMANY @ Southside Festival
06/26 – Pilton, UK @ Glasonbury
08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/09 – Helsinki, FINLAND @ Flow Festival
08/14 – Hasselt, BELGIUM @ Pukkelpop
08/15 – Rennes, FRANCE @ La Route Du Rock
08/16 – Walibi Holland, NETHERLANDS @ Lowlands Festival