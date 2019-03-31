Tame Impala were the musical guests on last night’s Sandra Oh-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live. For their SNL debut, the band played their latest single, “Patience,” and debuted a brand-new song called “Borderline.”

This is Tame Impala’s first new music since 2015’s masterful, pop-forward album Currents. Last year, frontman Kevin Parker collaborated with Theophilus London and released “Only You” and “Whiplash” under the “Theo Impala” moniker. Watch Tame Impala perform “Patience” and their new song, “Borderline,” below.