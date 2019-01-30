Theophilus London – “Whiplash” (Feat. Tame Impala)

Theophilus London and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker have been circling around each other and collaborating together for a couple of years now. Last fall, they debuted music they wrote together at a show in Los Angeles, and soon after London took to online radio to play a few tracks that they had worked on together.

One of them was “Only You,” a cover of a song by Nigerian musician Steve Monite that was officially released back in October, and another was “Whiplash,” which has been available illicitly online for a few years.

Today, London has finally released “Whiplash” through more official means, and you can hear it below.