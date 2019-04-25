Stream Rico Nasty & Kenny Beats’ New Project Anger Management

Rico Nasty had an absolutely massive 2018 after releasing her major-label debut, Nasty, which made it onto our list of the best albums of the year, and she’s keeping up that same energy in 2019. She’s put out a couple songs this year already, including “Roof” and Sandy,” and today she’s putting out a damn whole new project.

Anger Management is a collaboration with producer du jour Kenny Beats, who Rico previously worked with on “Sandy.” It features 9 new tracks from the DMV rapper and includes features from Splurge and EarthGang.

Check it out below.

Anger Management is out now.