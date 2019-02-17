Rico Nasty hasn’t slowed down since releasing her first major-label studio mixtape, Nasty, last year. She’s been steadily dropping one-off singles over the past few months, including “Big Dick Energy,” “Wanna Do,” “Guap (LaLaLa),” and last month’s “Roof.” She keeps up the momentum today with a new Kenny Beats-produced song, “Sandy.”

Rico spits over shaking, minimal bass: “Smoking out the bowl like a bitch named Sandy / I’m original that’s why the bitches can’t stand me.” The Sandy she’s referring to is the anthropomorphic squirrel from Spongebob Squarepants. She lives underwater so she has to wear a bowl over her head. The song comes with a slideshow of cursed memes, directed by comedian Zack Fox. Check it out below.

“Sandy” is out now. Read our 2018 interview with Rico Nasty here.