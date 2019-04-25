The Black Keys have just announced their ninth studio album. “Let’s Rock” will be their first in five years, following 2014’s Turn Blue. The blues-rock duo announced their first tour in four years and released “Lo/Hi” last month, and today, they share the album’s second offering. “Eagle Birds.”

They wrote, tracked live, and produced “Let’s Rock” at Dan Auerbach’s studio Easy Eye Sound in Nashville. Leisa Hans and Ashley Wilcoxson contributed backing vocals. “The record is like a homage to electric guitar,” the band’s Patrick Carney says. “We took a simple approach and trimmed all the fat like we used to.” Listen to “Eagle Birds” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Shine A Little Light”

02 “Eagle Birds”

03 “Lo/Hi”

04 “Walk Across The Water”

05 “Tell Me Lies”

06 “Every Little Thing”

07 “Get Yourself Together”

08 “Sit Around And Miss You”

09 “Go”

10 “Breaking Down”

11 “Under The Gun”

12 “Fire Walk With Me”

“Let’s Rock” is out 6/28 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records. Pre-order it here.