Mark Kozelek & Petra Haden – “The Power Of Love” (Huey Lewis & The News Cover)

After a string of collaborative albums in 2017 — with Jesu’s Justin Broadrick, Parquet Courts’ Sean Yeaton, and Ben Boye and Xylouris White/Dirty Three’s Jim White — Sun Kil Moon mastermind and legendary curmudgeon Mark Kozelek focused himself back inwards. Last year, he released a self-titled solo album and a new Sun Kil Moon album called This Is My Dinner. But now, he seems to be getting back into the collaborative spirit.

This fall, Brooklyn Vegan reports, Kozelek is teaming up with violinist and singer Petra Haden for a new LP called Joey Always Smiled. Along with Haden, it’ll feature contributions from Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley, character actor Kevin Corrigan, regular Kozelek collaborator Ben Boye, and more. And following six originals with very Kozelekian song titles, the record closes out with a folky, beautifully spare cover of Huey Lewis & The News’ immortal Back To The Future soundtrack hit “The Power Of Love.” Listen to that below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Parakeet Prison”

02 “Joey Always Smiled”

03 “Rest In Peace R Lee Ermey”

04 “Nice People All Around”

05 “1983 Era MTV Music Is The Soundtrack To Outcasts Being Bullied By Jocks”

06 “Spanish Hotels Are Echoey”

07 “The Power Of Love”

Joey Always Smiled is out 10/11 via Kozelek’s Caldo Verde Records.