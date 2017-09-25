Stream Mark Kozelek With Ben Boye And Jim White’s Self-Titled Album

For such a legendary curmudgeon, Mark Kozelek sure seems to play well with others. Following his collaborative LPs with Jesu’s Justin Broadrick and Parquet Courts’ Sean Yeaton, Mark Kozelek has teamed up with Ben Boye and Xylouris White/Dirty Three’s Jim White for a new album. We’ve already heard “House Cat” and “The Black Butterfly,” and now you can stream the whole thing here over on Sun Kil Moon’s official website.

Mark Kozelek With Ben Boye And Jim White is out 10/6 on CD and sometime in 2018 on vinyl via Caldo Verde/Rough Trade.