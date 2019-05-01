Ryan Pollie – “Raincoat”

LA-based songwriter Ryan Pollie, formerly known as Los Angeles Police Department, is prepping for the release of his new self-titled album. We’ve already heard the folky “Get Better Soon” from that album, as well as lead single “Aim Slow.” Today he is sharing another single called “Raincoat.”

The track is a bit more produced, and incorporates a leading synth tone with an underlying atmospheric pad. A fuzzy yet tight electric riff follows the verse sections, and as the song winds down the end, a spacey digital pad whirls as the layered background vocals become the center focus. It’s got a youthful feel to it, as the lyrics are sentimental yet sung in a hopeful way.

He sings, “Find me on the staircase/ To watch my parents fight/ I think you made a fair case/ For why I can’t sleep alone at night.” Accompanying the release of the song is a cute lyric video that shows Pollie sitting next to what looks like a flooded river that surges past him under a bridge. He sits nearby, unconcerned, reading a newspaper despite it pouring rain.

Check out “Raincoat” below.

Ryan Pollie is out 5/17 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.