Last month, Ryan Pollie announced his new self-titled album, which comes out next month, with the lead single “Aim Slow.” Today, the artist formerly known as Los Angeles Police Department is back with another track, “Get Better Soon,” a folksy and tenderly sweet song that has an unhurried feel to it, about a relationship that’s being taken one day at a time.

Pollie picks the other party up in the chorus, minimizing his own problems to make someone else feel supported: “I heard you’re feeling sick, I feel much better than you/ I hope that you will get better soon,” he sings. He leaves just enough blank in the margins for the song to feel malleable and inviting.

“I wrote ‘Get Better Soon’ after seeing Kris Kristofferson play solo at a mall,” Pollie says. “I remember thinking about his songs and feeling inspired to convey a sense of storytelling and honesty I find so accessible in his music. It’s a love song and a ‘Get Well Soon’ card all in one, and a plea for the girl I was seeing to wear her t-shirts tucked in.”

Listen below.

Ryan Pollie is out 5/17 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.