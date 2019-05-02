Bill Callahan Announces New Album Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest Out In June

Bill Callahan recently announced a US tour, though it wasn’t clear at the time if the beloved songwriter would finally release a follow-up to 2013’s Dream River.

But it turns out that he is indeed: Callahan’s new album is called Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest and it’ll be out on 6/14. The album was announced via a short video from Drag City with footage of the album being pressed at a record plant.

No songs are out just yet, but you can check out the tracklist — 20 songs! — below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Shepherd’s Welcome”

02 “Black Dog On The Beach”

03 “Angela”

04 “The Ballad Of The Hulk”

05 “Writing”

06 “Morning Is My Godmother”

07 “747”

08 “Watch Me Get Married”

09 “Young Icarus”

10 “Released”

11 “What Comes After Certainty”

12 “Confederate Jasmine”

13 “Call Me Anything”

14 “Son Of The Sea”

15 “Camels”

16 “Circles”

17 “When We Let Go”

18 “Lonesome Valley”

19 “Tugboats And Tumbleweeds”

20 “The Beast”

Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest is out 6/14 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.