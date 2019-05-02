Cate Le Bon – “The Light”

Is Cate Le Bon at the top of her game right now? I think Cate Le Bon is at the top of her game. Every single we’ve gotten from her upcoming new album, Reward, has been absolute perfection — a masterful blending of the Welsh musician’s avant-weirdness and pop precision. So far, we’ve heard “Daylight Matters” and “Home To You,” and today she’s putting out “The Light.”

It’s a spinning sigh of a track that finds Le Bon dropping cutting lines like “Holding the door to my own tragedy/ Take blame for the hurt but the hurt belongs to me” with heartbreaking casualness. The song is an elastic band of horns and ricocheting piano keys.

Listen to it below.

Reward is out 5/24 via Mexican Summer.