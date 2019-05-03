Last month, Madonna announced her forthcoming album and its titular character, Madame X. As she narrates in the album teaser, Madame X is “a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother, a child, a teacher, a nun, a singer, a saint, a whore,” and “a spy in the house of love.”

The pop icon has already released the lead single, “Medellín,” which features Colombian reggaeton star Maluma, and its bold, lavish music video. On Wednesday night, Madonna performed the song with Maluma at the Billboard Music Awards. Now, she brings us the album’s next track, “I Rise.” Listen to it below.

Madame X features 15 new Latin-inspired songs, performed in Portuguese, Spanish, and English. There’s even a Jamaican dancehall track co-produced by Diplo. The album was recorded over 18 months in Portugal, London, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s her first full-length release since 2015’s Rebel Heart.

Madame X is out 6/14 via Interscope.