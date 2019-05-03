BlocBoy JB Arrested For Felony Gun Possession

A day before he was scheduled to perform at a music festival, rapper BlocBoy JB was arrested for a felony gun charge and drug possession in Shelby County, Tenn.

The Memphis area rapper (real name James Baker) was arrested on Thursday and charged for being a “Convicted Felon in Possession of a handgun, speeding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana,” per Fox 13 Memphis. The “Shoot” MC was slated to hit the stage at the Memphis In May Beale Street Music Festival today.

Authorities say that the 22-year-old’s arrest was part of a “multi-agency investigation,” and around 20 people were taken into custody. Those taken into custody were hanging out at a house near Shelby Drive and Forest Hill Irene Road, and the incident took place in July 2018.

“Robert Griffin, Vice President of Marketing for Memphis in May, said they will announce any possible changes to the festival lineup once they receive more information,” reports Commercial Appeal.

In February, BlocBoy turned himself into authorities for drug and gun possession. For this particular incident, he was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and theft of property.

