BlocBoy JB Wanted For Drug And Gun Possession

Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB is wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee for charges of drug possession, property theft, and gun possession. Yesterday, the SCSO shared a tweet requesting help locating Blocboy, real name James Baker.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with tips regarding Baker to contact law enforcement. As Pitchfork points out, Baker’s property theft charge is for stolen property valued under $1,000.
