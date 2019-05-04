Watch Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Cover Bob Dylan At 37d03d Festival

This weekend, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and the National’s Aaron Dessner are bringing their collaborative, improvisational music event PEOPLE from Berlin to New York under the new name 37d03d. (That’s “people” upside-down.) Last night, Vernon, Dessner, Boys Noize, Anaïs Mitchell, Sinkane, and more performed at Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works. And, as Pitchfork reports, Vernon led a group of musicians in a set of Bob Dylan covers that included “Angelina,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “Not Dark Yet,” and more. Watch below.
Here is @boniver covering Bob Dylan at @pioneerworks tonight as part of @37d03d, a unique performance collaboration festival that originated in Berlin. @morganschaffner + I have been working on this one for the past month and a half and I couldn’t be happier to see it sell out ✨(🎥 @jenatalla) #37d03d