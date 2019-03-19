Justin Vernon & Aaron Dessner’s 37d03d Festival Coming To Brooklyn

For the last few years, Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner have thrown a collaborative, improvisational music event known as PEOPLE in Berlin. Today, they’ve announced that they’re bringing a festival called 37d03d to Brooklyn, which is in a similar vein to the PEOPLE fest. It’ll take place at Pioneer Works on 5/3 and 5/4, and those dates will be preceded by a five-day residency so that the artists involved can work together on new material.

Artists involved this year include, of course, Vernon and Dessner, as well as Sinkane, Anais Mitchell, Boys Noize, and quite a few others. The official website says that the group of people will present projects like Big Red Machine, This Is The Kit, and Bonny Light Horseman.

Tickets for the event go on sale 3/25 at 11AM. More info here.