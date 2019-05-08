Crumb – “Ghostride”

Next month, Crumb are releasing their debut album, Jinx. They’ve shared two tracks from it already — “Part III” and “Nina” — and today the Brooklyn by way of Boston band are sharing its third single, “Ghostride.”

This one’s a little more compact than the first two, but still hits the mark with their heady mix of lounge-psych and jazz. Lila Ramani’s voice on it flickers like a flame, as she skirts around the rest of the band’s watery tones. “Come on now, don’t let this go, don’t let me love fade away,” she sings. “People come and people go, but I stay.”

Listen below.

Jinx is out 6/14. Pre-order it here.