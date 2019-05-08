Stream Young Nudy & Pi’erre Bourne’s New Album Sli’merre

Young Nudy is a rapper who also happens to be cousins with 21 Savage. (He was the target of the investigation that would end up getting 21 Savage detained earlier this year.) Shortly after being released on bond earlier this year, the Atlanta rapper released a mixtape, Faded In The Booth, the latest in a string of tapes he’s been putting out since 2015. A decent number of his songs have been collaborations with producer Pi’erre Bourne, who has been behind some popular SoundCloud crossover songs from Playboi Carti and 6ix9ine.

So it’s not too much of a surprise that Nudy and Bourne have linked up for a whole tape of tracks together. They announced their collab project, Sli’merre, last month with “Mister,” which featured 21 Savage, and today they’ve released the whole thing. They’ve also put out a video for “Shotta,” which features ascending star Megan Thee Stallion. The project also features verses from Lil Uzi Vert and DaBaby. Check out the tape and video below.

Sli’merre is out now via Paradise East Records.