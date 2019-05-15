Dizzy – “Twist”

Comprising brothers Charlie, Alex, and Mackenzie Spencer plus neighborhood friend Katie Munshaw, Dizzy are a band we’ve been keeping tabs on. Their music has drawn comparisons to that of Lorde’s Pure Heroine in terms of its aesthetic and the emotional space it navigates. We loved their artful rendition of dream pop on tracks like “Pretty Thing” and “Backstroke” from the Ontario-based foursome’s 2018 debut Baby Teeth. Today, Dizzy are back with their first song since.

“Twist” is both more pop-conscious and more organic, Dizzy forgoing the prior album’s synthetic production in their first foray producing their own music. It feels readymade for a late night drive with friends or even a bedroom dance party. It charges in with a thumping bass-laden drum machine, and a lush, swirling symphony of glittering synth and piano tones arises. The lyrics carry both weight and air, changing how the music hits with the slightest elevation in tone. The chorus itself is powerful enough, but the following warm yet steely guitar solo takes this track to the next level.

As Munshaw elaborates, “Twist” joins Dilly Dally’s “Sober Motel” in the narrow(?) subgenre of Ontario indie bands writing songs in hotel showers:

I wrote the first bit of “Twist” in a hotel shower in Amarillo, Texas last fall. It’s about the hold someone can have over you even after they’ve left your life. “Twist” marks the first time we’ve had the confidence to fully self-produce our music. We decided to give the song more of an analog sound than Baby Teeth by including live drums and piano.

Check out “Twist” below, where you can also find Dizzy’s tour dates, including two New York dates this week.

TOUR DATES:

05/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

05/17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall w/ Broken Social Scene

05/29 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

05/31 – Manchester, UK @ The Eagle Inn

06/01 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/02 – London, UK @ Notting Hill Arts Club

07/06 – Hamilton, ON @ The Arboretum w/ The Strumbellas

07/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Centre (w/ Death Cab For Cutie)

“Twist” is out now on Royal Mountain.