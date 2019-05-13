After drumming for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lydia Lunch, and Captain Beefheart in the ’80s, Cliff Martinez went on to become a successful Hollywood composer. His partnership with director Nicolas Winding Refn has resulted in some incredible work in soundtracking for movies such Drive, Only God Forgives, and The Neon Demon — last Halloween we recognized his score for the latter as one of our favorite horror movie soundtracks.

The pair are teaming up for again for a project, this time for a new Amazon series called Too Young To Die Old starring Miles Teller, William Baldwin, John Hawkes, and Jena Malone. Teller stars as Martin, “a grieving police officer, who finds himself caught in the Los Angeles criminal underworld where various forces push towards sinister goals.”

Today, we get a first look at the music Martinez will be doing the music for the series with the first song on the soundtrack, “Naked Guy Murder.” Aptly eerie, the track builds into a buzzing tone that melts down and then is shattered. There are some freaky strings and sawtooth synths that whisk away any feeling of safety. Some techno flares make it feel like a darker take on the sonic landscape of Tron.

Listen to “Naked Guy Murder” below, where you can also watch the Too Old To Die Young trailer and see the soundtrack’s tracklist.

TRAILER:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Naked Guy Murder”

02 “Starlight Cantina”

03 “No Smoking Allowed Here”

04 “Larry Was A Family Man”

05 “Why Does Damian Have A Problem With You”

06 “Kill Me Fast And Clean”

07 “I Hereby Give You Yaritza”

08 “Mothers Favorite Skit”

09 “Get Some Ice Cream”

10 “Jesus And The Snake”

11 “High Priestess Of Death”

12 “I’m Hunting”

13 “I Got Tim”

14 “Viggo And Diana”

15 “Some Complications”

16 “Walking To The Girl In The Ground”

17 “I Can’t Dig Her Out”

18 “I’m Not Going To Hurt You”

19 “Death By Golf Club”

20 “Summassault” (performed by Julian Winding)

21 “La Alta Sacerdota De La Muerto” (performed by Carolina Hoyos)

21 “Oh La La” (performed by Goldfrapp)

22 “F.F.A” (performed by The Leather Nun)

23 “I Put The Blue In Her Eyes” (performed by Frankie Miller)

24 “Elvis And Marilyn” (performed by Jimmy Angel and the Jason Gutierrez 3)

25 “La Alta Sacerdota De La Muerto” (performed by Carolina Hoyos)

Too Old To Die Young will be released 6/14 via Amazon. The soundtrack is out digitally the same day via Milan Records, with a vinyl release to follow in July.