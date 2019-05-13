Elton John Cena – “Beer Pong”

In addition to fronting the Band To Watch Retirement Party, Avery Springer has a solo project called Elton John Cena, a name that sounds like one of those Jeopardy answers where they make you fuse together two unrelated topics. At the end of the week, she’s releasing a new EP, All Rats Go To Heaven, and today she’s sharing “Beer Pong” from it.
It’s just as layered as anything she’d make with her main band, if a little more laidback, scrunched-up, and interior. “Beer Pong” is all about party anxiety and the social ritual of hitting a ball into a cup in an effort to bond with the people around you. “I can’t say that I’m too much fun/ I sweat a lot when I’m in the sun,” Springer sings on it. “No, I’d really rather stay home.”
Listen to “Beer Pong” and another early single, “Try,” below.
All Rats Go To Heaven is out 5/17 via Lauren Records. Pre-order it here.