Elton John Cena – “Beer Pong”

In addition to fronting the Band To Watch Retirement Party, Avery Springer has a solo project called Elton John Cena, a name that sounds like one of those Jeopardy answers where they make you fuse together two unrelated topics. At the end of the week, she’s releasing a new EP, All Rats Go To Heaven, and today she’s sharing “Beer Pong” from it.

It’s just as layered as anything she’d make with her main band, if a little more laidback, scrunched-up, and interior. “Beer Pong” is all about party anxiety and the social ritual of hitting a ball into a cup in an effort to bond with the people around you. “I can’t say that I’m too much fun/ I sweat a lot when I’m in the sun,” Springer sings on it. “No, I’d really rather stay home.”

Listen to “Beer Pong” and another early single, “Try,” below.

<a href="http://laurenrecords.bandcamp.com/album/all-rats-go-to-heaven" target="_blank">All Rats Go To Heaven by Elton John Cena</a>

All Rats Go To Heaven is out 5/17 via Lauren Records. Pre-order it here.