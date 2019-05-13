Jim Jarmusch’s new zombie movie, The Dead Don’t Die, comes out this June. In addition to Jarmusch’s usual roster, including Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Adam Driver, the cast is stacked with musicians like Iggy Pop, RZA, Tom Waits, Selena Gomez. We saw the first trailer last month, and now we get a short teaser.

In the clip, Gomez’s character Zoe, Austin Butler’s Jack, and Luka Sabbat’s Zack wander into a convenience store to ask about nearby motels. Zoe grabs a CD, The Dead Don’t Die by Sturgill Simpson. “I love this song,” she remarks. It’s not a real song, but I’m going to take a guess that the soundtrack will include a new zombified Sturgill Simpson track. Watch the clip below.

The Dead Don’t Die hits theaters 6/14.