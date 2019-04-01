Watch The Trailer For Jim Jarmusch’s Musician-Filled Zombie Movie The Dead Don’t Die

The trailer for Jim Jarmusch’s musician-filled new zombie movie, The Dead Don’t Die, is out today. The stacked cast includes a number of musical artists — Iggy Pop, RZA, Tom Waits, Selena Gomez — plus Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Sara Driver, and Carol Kane.

Some trailer highlights include Swinton playing a Scottish funeral cosmetologist, Waits sporting an enormous beard, and Iggy Pop biting into someone’s flesh.

This isn’t Jarmusch’s only music-tinged professional work. The director and Jozef van Wissem released a collaborative album called An Attempt To Draw Aside The Veil in February. In 2017, he put out an EP with his drone-rock trio, SQÜRL and the year prior, he directed the Stooges documentary, Gimme Danger.

Watch his new movie trailer below.

The Dead Don’t Die is in theaters 6/14 via Focus Features.