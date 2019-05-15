Jorge Elbrecht / REMYNYS – “Only Gonna Break Your Heart”

Earlier this year, the relentlessly prolific indie-world producer and synthpop mastermind Jorge Elbrecht revived his metal project, Coral Cross. More recently, he was credited as a co-producer on Sky Ferreira’s latest single “Downhill Lullaby.” Today, he returns with a new song from his R&B-influenced project, REMYNYS.

“Only Gonna Break Your Heart” is characterized by spiraling synths and hazy harmonies. “[It] was written in Greenpoint Brooklyn with a close friend in 2011 on the night of my birthday,” Elbrecht explains in an email. “It seemed an appropriate summer song to share as my mother, my cousin, my nurse and I prepare to embark on a heartbreakingly gorgeous European tour together opening for Kurt Vile.”

The song will appear on A Mask In The Ash, a new 52-minute “tour-only” mix featuring a previously unreleased cover, as well as songs from some of Elbrecht’s favorite artists. Elbrecht released his solo debut album, Here Lies, last year, and by the end of this year he plans to share a new “hyper-collaborative” full-length.

Listen to “Only Gonna Break Your Heart” below.

TOUR DATES

05/27 – LILLE, FR @ AERONEF

05/28 – LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUX @ ATELIER

06/03 – SCHORNDORF, DE @ MANUFAKTUR

06/04 – BERLIN, DE @ ASTRA

06/10 – LUND, SE @ MEJERIET

06/11 – GOTHENBURG, SE @ PUSTERVIK

06/14 – JENA, DE @ CAFE WAGNER (w/Tamaryn, Cold Showers)

06/19 – WARSAW, POL @ KLUB PROXIMA

06/20 – PRAGUE, CZ @ MEETFACTORY

06/25 – MILAN, IT @ MAGNOLIA

06/26 – LAUSANNE, CH @ LES DOCKS