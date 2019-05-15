Baroness – “Throw Me An Anchor”

Next month, towering metal warrior Baroness will return with their new album Gold & Grey, which is cause for both celebration and lamentation — celebration because Baroness fucking rules, lamentation because they say that it’ll be the last in their storied series of albums named after colors. The Georgia-bred, Philly-based band recorded the album with psychedelic mastermind Dave Fridmann; it’s their second LP recorded with him and their first with new guitarist Gina Gleason. We’ve already posted the early songs “Borderlines” and “Seasons.” Today, they steamroll all of us with another new one.

There’s a lot going on on “Throw Me An Anchor,” the latest arrival from Gold & Grey. The album opens with a tinny, nervous guitar line, one that squirms like a worm in your brain. And that guitar line rips through the whole song, even as it becomes a burly and anthemic roar. In the song, we can hear Fridmann’s gift for finding towering beauty in churning chaos. (The drums, in particular, are on some Lightning Bolt shit.) And frontman John Baizley bellows like he’s trying to shout the moon down from the sky.

If you’ve been paying attention this past decade and a half, you probably already know whether you’re on board for Baroness’ particular style of chest-beating majesty. Maybe it’s not for everyone. But if it’s for you, then you will be happy to discover that Baroness have lost absolutely none of their might. Check out “Throw Me An Anchor” below.

Gold & Grey is out 6/14 on Abraxan Hymns. Pre-order it here.