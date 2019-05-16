The Black Keys – “Go” Video

The Black Keys are releasing their ninth album, “Let’s Rock”, at the end of June. We’ve heard “Lo/Hi” and “Eagle Birds” from it so far, and today the duo are releasing the album’s third single, “Go.”

The song’s music video, which was directed by Bryan Schlam, finds Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach playing like they haven’t spoken a word to each other since in five years, since their 2014 album Turn Blue came out, and only reconnect after heading to the Happy Trails International Community & Spiritual Retreat.

“It was great making this video with Bryan, partially because it was filmed at the very type of place it is making fun of,” Carney said in a statement about the video, with Auerbach adding, “The video was fun, but we still haven’t spoken.”

Listen and watch below.

“Let’s Rock” is out 6/28 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records. Pre-order it here.