Stream Tyler, The Creator’s New Album Igor

It’s been a little under two years since the release of Tyler, The Creator’s Flower Boy. This isn’t to say he hasn’t kept himself occupied. On top of curating the annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival — which is set to return this November at Dodger Stadium — he’s also worked with Danny Elfman on music from last year’s Grinch reboot, shared a few one-off freestyles, and dropped guest verses on other people’s records.

A few weeks ago, Tyler began posting cryptic teasers to Twitter, signaling something was coming. Last week, he confirmed that a new album called Igor was indeed dropping, and that it has two separate album covers. With Flower Boy displaying such an artistic metamorphosis, we’re hopeful that Igor marks a pleasing continuation of that growth.

The album lists Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Al Green, and Smith Westerns’ Cullen Omori as co-writers. You can hear Kanye’s vocals on “Puppet,” but he’s not credited as a featured artist. Stream Igor below.

Igor is out now on Columbia.