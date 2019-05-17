Mark Ronson – “Don’t Leave Me Lonely” (Feat. YEBBA)

Next month, Mark Ronson is releasing a new album, Late Night Feelings. It’s a collab-heavy affair, and we’ve heard songs that feature guest vocalists Lykke Li and Miley Cyrus, and there are still songs to come with Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Angel Olsen, and King Princess.

Today, Ronson is sharing his team-up with the Arkansas singer Abbey Smith, better known as YEBBA, who first came to prominence performing with Chance The Rapper on Saturday Night Live in 2016. She’s on multiple tracks on Ronson’s new album, but the one available today is “Don’t Leave Me Lonely.”

Listen to it below.

Late Night Feelings is out 6/21.