Last November, Jack Antonoff announced Terrible Thrills, Vol. 3, a new collection of songs from Bleachers’ 2017 album Gone Now reimagined by Mitski, Julien Baker, MUNA, and Ani DiFranco. Antonoff is releasing the covers as a series of 7″s. The tracks officially only exist on vinyl, but Antonoff is fine with having them shared through other means.

We heard Mitski’s cover back in March. Now, Antonoff has shipped out Julien Baker’s “Everybody Lost Somebody” 7″. Baker’s rendition keeps with her impassioned, intimate demeanor. Hear it below, thanks to tipster Andrew C.