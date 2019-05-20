Steve Lacy – “Outro Freestyle” Video (Feat. Abra)

Steve Lacy is having a massive May. The 20-year-old Internet guitarist is all over Vampire Weekend’s #1 album Father Of The Bride — catch him in the “Sunflower” video with Jerry Seinfeld and Fab 5 Freddy if you haven’t — and his own new offering Apollo XXI is out at the end of the week. We’ve already heard penultimate track “N Side,” and today he shares one half of closing track “Outro Freestyle/4ever.”

The first part of that track, “Outro Freestyle,” is a woozy head-trip hip-hop interlude. Without even sounding fully present, Lacy gets in some subtly vicious flexes: “Rolex on my wristwatch/ Bitch, I’m Chris Rock/ All these niggas always hatin’ me/ But they binge-watch/ I should have a show on Netflix/ That their friends watch.” The track arrives with something of a music video featuring Lacy making out with his fellow left-of-center star Abra.

Watch below.

Apollo XXI is out 5/24 via 3QTR. Pre-order or pre-save it here.