Steve Lacy – “N Side”

Steve Lacy has shared a new track, “N Side.” It’s the first new music we’ve heard from the Internet member since his 2017 solo debut Steve Lacy’s Demo, though he’s kept plenty busy in the meantime. Over the last year, the guitarist has popped up on albums by Solange, Blood Orange, Mac Miller, and Kali Uchis, as well as releasing Hive Mind with his own band. He is also credited on the upcoming Vampire Weekend album, including on early single “Sunflower.”

Lacy’s latest is circuitous and dreamy, and it most likely is attached to a brand-new project. Yesterday, the Internet tweeted that two of their members had solo albums completed, and that one would come out this month and another would come out in May.

Listen to “N Side” below.

“N Side” is out now via Three Quarter.