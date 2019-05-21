Bad Heaven Ltd. – “strength”

Bad Heaven Ltd. is the latest project from Snowing frontman John Galm. Rounded out by Galm’s Snowing bandmate Ross Brazuk on bass, former The World Is A Beautiful Place… guitarist Tyler Bussey on guitar and vocals, and Melissa Brain on drums, the group is about to follow up their 2016 debut Cool Hell with a new album called strength. And today, they’re sharing its lead single and title track.

Despite their emo revival supergroup pedigree, Bad Heaven Ltd. aren’t exactly an emo band. Instead, they specialize in sad, intimate indie rock songs with open-hearted melodies amplified by bursts of feedback. “strength” is a perfect introduction to their, well, strengths, a cathartically fuzzed-out rocker that swells from its acoustic opening to an ocean of bittersweet noise.

“There’s nothing strong about the song ‘strength,'” Galm says. It’s about “being young and thinking you’re doing a really good job, but you’re just young and dumb. A young dummy … shrugging off reality. It’s not realizing how irresponsible you’re being; with yourself, with other people’s feelings, when you’re young and impervious to the realities of what comes next.”

Listen to “strength,” which comes accompanied by a static video of the band’s second home, the Philadelphia bar Lorraine, below.

strength is out 8/2.