Esther Rose – “Only Loving You” Video

New Orleans-based musician Esther Rose released her debut album, This Time Last Night in 2017. She’s dropped a couple singles throughout the last few months in preparation for her sophomore album that’s due out in August, titled You Made It This Far. “Don’t Blame It On The Moon” deployed her excellence in songwriting, and “Handyman” provided a glimpse into what’s to come stylistically.

Much like the two previous tracks, “Only Loving You” has got that sweet, country flavor that harks back to greats like Tanya Tucker or Tammy Wynette. It feels not of this time, as there’s an undeniable warmth that makes the track shine like a tape deck recording.

The video is in collaboration with GemsOnVHS, a long running series of intimate, off-stage performances by songwriters. It’s definitely has that honky tonk Nashville vibe, paying homage to the neon eccentricity of Broadway and Bourbon Street in New Orleans. But there’s a weirdness too, as Esther pulls other people up on stage to sing the song.

Check out the video “Only Loving You” below.

You Made It This Far is out 8/23 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.